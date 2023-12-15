Guatemalan Constitutional Court Backs Arevalo's Inauguration

On Thursday, Guatemala's Constitutional Court ensured that the elected authorities from this year's general elections must take office in January, as mandated by the law.

The Court made this determination in response to a request from a group of lawyers who had filed a legal motion to safeguard democracy, given the attempts by the Prosecutor's Office to overturn the victory of President-elected Bernardo Arevalo.

The judges said that their decision is in line with the Court's ultimate goal of preserving the Rule of Law and pointed out that their ruling is timely to "safeguard the Constitutional order."

Nevertheless, the Constitutional Court specified that its decision "is without prejudice" to any investigation that the Prosecutor's Office may wish to carry out or to the "the Supreme Electoral Tribunal regarding serious evidence" related to the elections.

Guatemala’s Public Prosecutor’s Office has attempted to undermine President-elect Bernardo Arévalo’s incoming government four times & he’s yet to assume office



Similarly, his father Juan José Arévalo, in power for 72 months—six years between 1945-1950—sustained 29 coup attempts pic.twitter.com/adMI7Bftz1 — Vaclav Mašek (@_vaclavmasek) December 10, 2023

The Constitutional Court also urged the Congress to "guarantee" the scheduled inauguration on January 14, which was at risk after the the Prosecutor's Office requested on Dec. 8 to annul the elections due to alleged administrative irregularities by the electoral tribunal.

The judges of the Constitutional Court also called on outgoing President Alejandro Giammattei to promote national unity.

Since July, the Prosecutor's Office has sought to overturn Arevalo's victory. He is set to assume office with a strong anticorruption stance.