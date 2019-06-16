Guatemala Elections: Voters Head to Polls Amid Reports of Security Threats

Guatemalans are geared up to elect the successor of Jimmy Morales in Sunday’s election.

Guatemalans headed to the polls Sunday to vote for a new president and elect the successor of President Jimmy Morales. Nearly eight million Guatemalans are voting this election.

A total of 19 candidates will compete in the election, which is expected to yield no outright winner, forcing the top two vote-getters to face off in a second round on Aug. 11.

Voting centers opened at 7:00 am local time and are expected to close at 6:00 pm local time. The winner will take office on Jan 14.

teleSUR's correspondent Rolando Segura, who is in Guatemala covering the elections, reported that the country's election board suspended elections in the municipality of San Jorge, Zacapa, due to security threats.

Segura added that the municipal electoral board had resigned in full. The day before the board met, their meeting was shelved by police elements, after alleged death threats.

#Guatemala suspends elections in the municipality of San Jorge, Zacapa, due to security threats. The municipal electoral board has resigned in full. The day before the board met, their meeting was shelved by police elements, after alleged death threats. #GuatemalaDecide https://t.co/22a9d5E04Y — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 16, 2019

Among those leading the polls is Sandra Torres — wife of ex-President Alvaro Colom, a representative of the social democratic party, National Union of Hope (UNE).

Following her is a great number of contenders led by Alejandro Giammattei of the newly established Vamos party, the former director of the jail system. Next is Roberto Arzu of the right-wing Pan-Podemos and finally Edmundo Mulet of the Guatemalan Humanist Party.

However, the Times News reports widespread discontent, with voters saying they don't trust any of the candidates, especially in light of a campaign plagued with scandals in which three candidates were disqualified for ethics violations.

Thelma Cabrera has just voted in Guatemala's elections. She is an indigenous leader and is the presidential candidate for the leftist @GtMlp

via @@agonzalez_eP pic.twitter.com/jsmQdt6kjo — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 16, 2019

The only Indigenous candidate Thelma Cabrera voted in the election.

​​​​​​​There are big challenges for the next president of the country who will be expected to provide solutions to voters' urgent concerns, which include a slowing economy, growing poverty, wild corruption and high levels of crime.

Corruption has always characterized the country’s political life. In an effort to address the problem, the government of Oscar Berger (2004-2008) invited the United Nations to create the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) to inquire into corruption and crime in the country.

The progress made by the CICIG came to an end during Jimmy Morales presidency and his broken promises have produced immense dissatisfaction among Guatemala’s population.​​​​​​​

Polls have opened in Guatemala. More than 8 million voters are registered following a process where uncertainty, allegations of corruption and fears of possible fraud are abound. For the first time, Guatemalans abroad can vote. #Elecciones2019GT #GuatemalaDecide https://t.co/BbVG1uFZmI — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 16, 2019

In August, President Morales said he would end the commission’s mandate when it expires in September 2019. At that time he also prohibited its director, Ivan Velasquez, from reentering Guatemala from his home country of Colombia and ordered the government to withhold the passports of over 30 of its employees.

This all unfolded just days after the commission was getting closer and closer to investigating the president and his National Party (NP), for illicit campaign financing during Morales’ 2016 run for head of state, among other charges.