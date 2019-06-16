Guatemala Elections: Polls About to Close, Amid Reports of Irregularities

Guatemalans are geared up to elect the successor of Jimmy Morales in Sunday’s election.

Guatemalans headed to the polls Sunday to vote for a new president and elect the successor of President Jimmy Morales. Nearly eight million Guatemalans are voting this election.

A total of 19 candidates will compete in the election, which is expected to yield no outright winner, forcing the top two vote-getters to face off in a second round on Aug. 11.

“Ballots already marked or blank, without the corresponding signatures, bomb threats or coercion of voters are might null the electoral process where they are happening,” Human Right’s defender Oswaldo Samayoa said, as polling stations prepare to close at 6:00 pm local time.

Voting centers opened at 7:00 am local time and are expected to close at 6:00 pm local time. The winner will take office on Jan 14.

teleSUR's correspondent Rolando Segura, who is in Guatemala covering the elections, reported that the country's election board suspended elections in the municipality of San Jorge, Zacapa, due to security threats.

Segura added that the municipal electoral board had resigned in full. The day before the board met, their meeting was shelved by police elements, after alleged death threats.

Despite a relatively calm election, violence has been reported. Segura said that "there has been a shooting 50 meters from a voting center in #Amatitlan, it caused two bullet wounds and chaos among those casting their the vote."

A bomb threat was also reported in the municipality of San Marcos, Corral Grande.

Among those leading the polls is Sandra Torres — wife of ex-President Alvaro Colom, a representative of the social democratic party, National Union of Hope (UNE).

Following her is a great number of contenders led by Alejandro Giammattei of the newly established Vamos party, the former director of the jail system. Next is Roberto Arzu of the right-wing Pan-Podemos and finally Edmundo Mulet of the Guatemalan Humanist Party.

Presidential candidates Alejandro Giammattei and Sandra Torres registered their votes.

However, the Times News reports widespread discontent, with voters saying they don't trust any of the candidates, especially in light of a campaign plagued with scandals in which three candidates were disqualified for ethics violations.

Thelma Cabrera has just voted in Guatemala's elections. She is an indigenous leader and is the presidential candidate for the leftist @GtMlp

The only Indigenous candidate Thelma Cabrera voted in the election.

The progress made by the CICIG came to an end during Jimmy Morales presidency and his broken promises have produced immense dissatisfaction among Guatemala’s population.

In August, President Morales said he would end the commission’s mandate when it expires in September 2019.

At that time he also prohibited its director, Ivan Velasquez, from reentering Guatemala from his home country of Colombia and ordered the government to withhold the passports of over 30 of its employees.

This all unfolded just days after the commission was getting closer and closer to investigating the president and his National Party (NP), for illicit campaign financing during Morales’ 2016 run for head of state, among other charges.