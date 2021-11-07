Guatemala: Cuban Medical Brigade Marks 23 Years of Cooperation

"In every place where I arrived, and there were colleagues from the BMC, I found optimism, work spirit, solidarity..." Former Health Vice Minister Adrian Chavez recalled.

On Sunday, Guatemala's Coordinator of Solidarity with Cuba commemorated 23 years of medical collaboration in the Central American nation.

The Cuban Medical Brigade (BMC) arrived for the first time after Hurricane Mitch had hit Guatemala in 1998. Cuban doctors faced other emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the passage of hurricanes Eta and Iota last year.

Collaboration has extended to the educational field since 1073 Guatemalans are graduated from the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM).

"It is very little for all that deserves the Cuban people, its Government and the Brigade, which we consider as our brothers because they have joined with us in blood, life, effort, and dignity," Central American Parliament lawmaker Aura Escobar said.

Desde un hospital nacional Covid-19 hasta las comunidades más intrincadas, la Brigada Médica de #Cuba celebra 23 años de entrega solidaria a las poblaciones más desposeídas de Guatemala. pic.twitter.com/K4CCHyssxh — GuatePL (@PlGuate) November 5, 2021

The meme reads, "From a national COVID-19 hospital to the most intricate communities, the Cuban Medical Brigade celebrates 23 years of solidarity delivery to the most deprived populations in Guatemala."

The BMC saved 3.5 million lives between 2000 and 2020 despite attempts by economic sectors to put an end to the Cuban medical collaboration.

Currently, 423 doctors work in 16 out of 22 departments, representing a health coverage of 72.7 percent.

"In every place where I arrived, and there were colleagues from the BMC, I found optimism, work spirit, solidarity and, above all, commitment to people who needed support," Former Health Vice Minister Adrian Chavez recalled.