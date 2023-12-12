Guatemala: Arevalo's Investiture Continues Under Legal Threats

On Sept.1, President-elect Bernardo Arevalo warned that Attorney General Porras was trying to carry out a coup d'état.

On Monday, the Prosecutor's Office and Criminal Judge Fredy Orellana pushed cases that might prevent Bernardo Arevalo from taking office as the President of Guatemala in January.

The Prosecutor's Office submitted a report of an investigation into alleged anomalies to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), deeming the elections won by Arevalo as "null and void." It asserted that irregularities had been detected in the first round's final records.

Despite these accusations, TSE President Blanca Alfaro reaffirmed that the election results are "unchangeable," pointing out that Arevalo must assume power on January 14.

Meanwhile, Judge Orellana sentenced an electoral official to 30 months in prison for alleged fake signatures used in the constitution of the Seed Movement, Arevalo's political party.

According to experts and Arevalo himself, the case of alleged fake signatures is part of the Public Prosecutor's attempts to prevent the elected president from taking office.

In the "fake signatures" case, Judge Orellana accuses also Arevalo, who enjoys double immunity since he is a legislator and president elect.

On Sept.1, Arevalo warned that Attorney General Consuelo Porras was trying to carry out a coup d'état through the manipulation of judicial processes.