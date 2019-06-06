Guaido Relies on Personal Astrologer for Political Guidance

The astrologer has built up Guaido’s confidence over the last few months, proclaiming the latter as the descendant of a sixteenth-century Venezuelan tribal chief.

The self-proclaimed ‘President’ of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, does not travel without his personal astrologer and spiritual guru, Jon Lee Anderson of The New Yorker recounted in a new article.

According to the article, a “man in owlish glasses” introduced himself to Anderson as ‘David’ during the author’s visit to Venezuela in March of this year.

David then proclaimed that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was “the axis of evil” and his supporters were the “incarnation of evil.” The astrologer added that Maduro’s supporters were also “representatives of the devil on earth.”

Guaido’s spiritual adviser has recently predicted that U.S. President Donald Trump will be reelected, but only if Venezuela “becomes free”.

Guaido's representatives, along with those of Maduro, are currently engaged in peace talks in Norway. The presidential pretender has repeatedly stated that the opposition would be satisfied with nothing short of unseating Maduro.

Guaido has resorted to a combination of street protests and talks with the US after a failed coup attempt in late April.