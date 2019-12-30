Greta Thunberg Says Meeting Trump Would've Been Waste of Time

“Honestly, I don’t think I would have said anything because obviously he’s not listening to scientists and experts, so why would he listen to me?" She would follow up with, "so I probably wouldn’t have said anything, I wouldn’t have wasted my time,” she said.

The teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg said she was not phased by U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to not listen to her speech at the United States, pointing out that if she met with him, it would have been a waste of her time.

Thunberg was asked by BBC Radio on Monday what she would have said to President Trump if they spoke; however, she responded that it was not a big deal because he is not even listening to scientists or experts on climate change.

“Honestly, I don’t think I would have said anything because obviously he’s not listening to scientists and experts, so why would he listen to me?" She would follow up with, "so I probably wouldn’t have said anything, I wouldn’t have wasted my time,” she said.

A video of the 16-year-old Swedish campaigner giving Trump what media described as a “death stare” at a U.N. climate summit in New York in September went viral on social media. Trump has questioned climate science and is pulling the United States out of the 2015 Paris Agrement on global warming.

Earlier this month, Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro joined Trump in criticizing Thunberg, calling her 'brat' over her persistance to help the world.

“Those attacks are just funny because they obviously don’t mean anything,” she said. “I guess of course it means something - they are terrified of young people bringing change which they don’t want - but that is just proof that we are actually doing something and that they see us as some kind of threat.”

Thunberg came to world attention when she began a grassroots campaign aged 15 by skipping school every Friday to demonstrate outside the Swedish parliament. The protests have inspired millions of young people to take action against climate change.