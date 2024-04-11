Grenada Prime Minister up to Cuba for Official Visit

On Thursday afternoon, Grenada’s Prime Minister, Dickon Mitchell, arrived in Cuba as part of an official visit for the 45th anniversary of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Josefina Vidal Ferreiro, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, headed the delegation that received Mitchell, together with Rafael Dausá Céspedes, director of Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean, and members of the diplomatic corps of that country and the largest in the Antilles.

During his stay until April 14, the Prime Minister will hold meetings with his Cuban counterpart and carry out official activities of mutual interest.

In the social network X, the Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermúdez declared, "welcome to Cuba, dear Prime Minister of Granada, Dickon Mitchell. We hope that you will feel in our homeland as we do in that brotherly country, with which we are celebrating 45 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations".

Bienvenido a #Cuba, estimado primer ministro de Granada, Dickon Mitchell.



Esperamos que se sienta en nuestra Patria como nos sentimos nosotros en ese hermano país, con el que estamos celebrando 45 años del establecimiento de relaciones diplomáticas. pic.twitter.com/IvKq6GOsXE — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) April 11, 2024

Mitchell assumed the position of prime minister on June 24, 2022, after a great victory in the elections of the Granada parliament, where I obtained nine of the 15 seats.

The last visit of the minister to the island was during 2023, in the framework of the summit of the heads of state and the G77 plus China.