Greenpeace: 'We Needed to Send a Direct Message to Liz Truss'

The environmental activists pointed out that Truss has been trying to tackle the British energy crisis through conventional options, which increase global warming and pollution.

On Wednesday, two Greenpeace activists briefly interrupted Prime Minister Liz Truss' speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham.

"Who voted for this?" reads the sign held by two young women, who were quickly escorted out of the room as the PM was applauded by her supporters.

This international environmental grassroots movement denounced that the Tories betrayed their own political proposals and are now promoting oil extraction methods such as fracking, which prompts strong environmental impacts.

Since taking power a month ago, Truss has been trying to tackle the British energy crisis through conventional options that promote global warming, such as the accelerated exploitation of oil and gas in the North Sea.

Additionally, in correspondence with his pro-business ideology, the British PM has refused to tax the oil companies, which have been making huge windfall profits over the last months.

"Greenpeace are right: Liz Truss has no mandate for decimating our public services, demonising migrants or destroying the planet. Behind the despair is hope," U.K. Member of Parliament Jeremy Corbyn said.

"The Prime Minister's arrogance, denial and delusion has united millions in their demand for transformative change," he added.