Greek Parliament Passes Bill on Same-Sex Marriage

On Thursday, Greece's parliament approved a landmark bill allowing same-sex civil marriage, granting same-sex couples the right to wed and adopt children.

A majority of 176 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament voted in favor of the bill, entitled "Equality in Civil Marriage." A total of 254 participated in the roll call vote.

"We are here to deal with an existing social reality together, with responsibility, putting an end to an inequality that is serious for our democracy," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, addressing the plenary shortly before the roll call vote.

The new law also grants same-sex couples full parental rights for both partners, but not the use of assisted reproduction methods.

Legal systems are adapted internationally in response to trends in societies and same-sex marriage is legal already in 36 countries worldwide, Mitsotakis stressed, adding that there are already parents in same-sex couples who cannot legally care for their children, pick them up from school or accompany them to hospital.

However, recent opinion polls showed that the Greeks were divided on the reform. Even when the bill was voted on, opposite groups were both in demonstrations on Thursday.

"In a Christian Orthodox country, we should not allow the ratification of something that goes against the teachings of the Bible," Dionisis Makris said during a protest of conservative groups near the parliament.

"Today is a day of joy and celebration for equality of human beings," said Rafaela, a member of the LGBT+ community which organized another gathering outside the parliament. Greece legalized civil partnerships among same-sex couples in 2015.