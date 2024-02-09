Greek Farmers Intensify Protests Before Meeting With Mitsotakis

The Mitsotakis administration will dialogue with farmers but based "on realistic proposals."

On Friday, Greek farmers continued their protests throughout the country, which have been ongoing for three weeks now, with roadblocks and border crossings, while Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotaki has offered to meet with sector representatives next week.

Protesters blocked the highway leading to the port of Igoumenitsa, the country's third largest, obstructing the passage of dozens of trucks carrying goods destined for Italy.

Roadblocks continue in other parts of the country, while farmers from northern Greece are expected to block a border crossing with North Macedonia for four hours this afternoon.

A spokesperson for PM Mitsotakis stated that the conservative leader "will meet with representatives of the farmers" next Tuesday.

UPDATE ��



Countries and regions that have now joined the farmers protests:



���� Netherlands ���� France ���� Germany ���� Poland ���� Lithuania ���� Romania ���� Belgium ���� Greece ���� Spain ���� Italy ���� Portugal ���� Ireland ���� Bulgaria



United Kingdom ����:



�������������� Scotland

Scotland

Wales

"The prime minister is always open to dialogue," the spokesperson said, adding that he now expects to know from the farmers who will represent them at the meeting.

Agricultural associations had sent Mitsotakis a letter with their demands, including the "renegotiation" of the European Union Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), state subsidies for feed and other products, and compensations "fully covering" damages suffered in recent natural disasters.

Farmers from the Thessaly region, which was completely flooded last September, also demand a series of works for river control to ensure the protection of their crops.

The Mitsotakis administration has repeatedly made it clear that it is willing to dialogue with farmers but based on "realistic proposals" since "fiscal margins are not unlimited."