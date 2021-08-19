Grace Hits Mexico With Heavy Rains and Strong Winds

According to local media outlets Grace was downgraded from category 1 Hurricane to tropical storm although still reports strong winds, intense rains, and thunderstorms especially in the municipality of Chapab, Yucatan.

Tropical storm Grace hit the coast of Mexico on Thursday and is going through the Yucatan peninsula.

��#Boletín #SIATCT. La #TormentaTropical #Grace se desplaza sobre #Yucatán y en las próximas horas ingresará al #GolfoDeMéxico.



��Se desplaza en tierra a 35 km al sureste de #Celestún, Yuc., y a 85 km al nor-noreste de #Campeche, Camp.



1/8 pic.twitter.com/kXX8GzwXeJ — Protección Civil México (@CNPC_MX) August 19, 2021

"The tropical storm Grace hovers over Yucatán and in the next few hours you will enter the Mexican Gulf . It moves on land 35 km southeast of Celestún , Yuc., And 85 km northeast of Campeche , Camp."

The authorities forecast that heavy rains will occur over weeked in the Yucatan peninsula as well as states such as Veracruz, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco.

The experts foresee that Grace will reach the Northern coast of Veracruz on Friday and regain intensity as waves could be up to 5 meters high. The natural storm already impacted Haiti, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands.