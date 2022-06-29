Government of Ecuador Accepts Mediation To Resume Dialogue

The Government of Ecuador confirmed that it would resume the dialogue with the indigenous movement but with the mediation of the local Episcopal Conference in search of a solution to the crisis that the country had been experiencing for 17 days when the protests led by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (Conaie) began.

"We have decided to accept the mediation process that is now going to be promoted by the Ecuadorian Episcopal Conference," said the Minister of Government, Francisco Jimenez, in a press conference.

The Episcopal Conference is the highest body of the Catholic Church, the majority religion in the Andean country.

Jiménez said that the Conaie, the Council of Indigenous Evangelical Peoples and Organizations (Feine) and the National Confederation of Peasant, Indigenous and Black Organizations (Fenocin) addressed a communication to the Episcopal Conference. As a result, the government decided to return to the dialogue with the mediation of the Catholic Church.

According to the Minister, the Episcopal Conference will determine the methodology for the dialogue, who will be the actors and the topics to find a definitive solution to the crisis.

"We reiterate that the will of the National Government is first to guarantee the peace of the Ecuadorians and that based on that criterion, we will not fail to take the actions that allow, through the law and the constitution to that peace," highlighted Jimenez.

He added that on Thursday, he would contact the Episcopal Conference so that the issues to be dealt with in search of a solution can be implemented quickly.

Jiménez said that he hopes there will be no more acts of violence during the night and early morning so as not to complicate the progress of the mediation process.

The government had opposed dialogue with Conaie president Leonidas Iza, accusing him of wanting to overthrow President Guillermo Lasso.