Good Health Prognosis for Former President Fernando Lugo

According to the head of communications of the leftist party Guasú Front, Diego Verón De Astra, the former Paraguayan President Fernando Lugo (2008-2012) "has a very positive evolution."

Given the good health prognosis, Verón De Astra believes that Lugo, who is currently undergoing recovery therapy at the Fleni clinic in Buenos Aires, Argentina, will be able to return to Paraguay by the end of the year and participate in the elections.

Verón De Astra said that the former president "has an advanced process of recovery. In principle, it is probable that Lugo will participate in the elections in Paraguay, he is registered as a senator. He has a very positive evolution (...) If everything continues in order, he could return by the end of the year."

On August 10, the 71-year-old former president suffered "a stroke of ischemic origin." At this moment, Lugo shows "sustained positive progress" being able to walk and completely free of respiratory assistance.

The doctor and senator of the Nation for the Guasú Front, Jorge Querey, said that Lugo continues with a speaking cannula that will most likely be removed in the next few days.

Junto con el Senador @miguelkenchor visitamos y compartimos la tarde de hoy con el querido Senador @lugo_py en la clínica @FleniOficialen en Bs. As.

El Pdte. de nuestro @FrenteGuasuPY se encuentra en un constante proceso de recuperación después de la situación que lo afectó. pic.twitter.com/QvB5iVjw4k — Dr. Jorge Querey �� (@jorgequerey) November 5, 2022

Together with Sen. @miguelkenchor we visited and shared today's afternoon with our beloved Senator @lugo_py at the @FleniOficialen clinic in Buenos Aires. The Pdte. of our @FrenteGuasuPY is in a constant process of recovery after the situation that affected him.

He already feeds orally and communicates and recognizes all his interlocutors perfectly, said Querey, noting that Lugo "expresses himself correctly, with minor difficulties typical of the stage of the recovery process in which he finds himself."

Fernando Lugo was president of Paraguay from 2008 to 2012. Accused of poor performance of his duties, he was removed from the presidency in June 2012, nine months before the presidential elections.

General elections in Paraguay are scheduled for April 30 next year, after the internal elections to define the presidential candidates are held on December 18.