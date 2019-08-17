'God of Chaos' Could Potentially Hit Earth in 2036

An astroid dubbed the ‘God of Chaos’ will come dangerously close to earth in about 10 years, NASA scientists said Saturday.

Measuring an incredible 340 meters, the astroid — also known as 99942 Apophis — will soar within 19,000 miles of the Earth’s surface, closer than weather and communication satellites orbit (generally 36,000 miles).

NASA say they hope to observe and learn from ‘God of Chaos’ as its propelled past earth in 2029, adding that it will shine brightly as it picks up speed between earth’s thermosphere and exosphere.

The asteroid is internationally renowned after scientists discovered it in 2004 and determined there was a three percent chance of collision. They poetically named it Apophis after the ancient Egyptian spirit of destruction, chaos, evil and darkness.

Science experts have declared it a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA). Flying so close to earth could change the PHA’s orbit and raises concerns over possible collision on its return journey in 2036.