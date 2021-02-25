    • Live
Globalink: Is China's Poverty Cure Replicable?

  • A grand gathering is held to mark the nation's poverty alleviation accomplishments and honor model poverty fighters at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 25, 2021.

    A grand gathering is held to mark the nation's poverty alleviation accomplishments and honor model poverty fighters at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 25, 2021. | Photo: Xinhua/Li Xiang

Published 25 February 2021
Opinion

Absolute poverty has been eradicated in China, the world's most populous country with 1.4 billion people. During the past eight years, China's targeted poverty alleviation lifted nearly 100 million people out of poverty. Even though the Chinese strategy is not easily replicable, it can bring about important inspirations for the global fight against poverty.

Xinhua
by teleSUR/MS
