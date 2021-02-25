Globalink: Is China's Poverty Cure Replicable?

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
Absolute poverty has been eradicated in China, the world's most populous country with 1.4 billion people. During the past eight years, China's targeted poverty alleviation lifted nearly 100 million people out of poverty. Even though the Chinese strategy is not easily replicable, it can bring about important inspirations for the global fight against poverty.