News > China

Globalink | Highest Military Expenditure in World, U.S. Turned It into a Sword

  • A U.S. military vehicle is seen passing through the Tal Tamr area in the countryside of Hasakah Province in northeastern Syria on Nov. 14, 2019.

Published 5 March 2021 (2 hours 2 minutes ago)
Opinion

Which country has the highest military expenditure in the world? Unsurprisingly, it's the U.S.! According to a report issued by an independent Swedish organization, the U.S. spent as much as 732 billion dollars for military purposes in 2019. The real question is, was the money spent in the interest of a better world? Nah... The money has turned people's lives in many parts of the world into nightmares, if not hell.

Tags

China United States Military expenditure

Xinhua
by teleSUR/MS
