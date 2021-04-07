Globalink | Brazil Sees Record Daily Deaths From COVID-19

Brazil on Tuesday registered a record 4,195 deaths from COVID-19 in one day, taking the accumulated pandemic death toll to 336,947, the Ministry of Health said.

Meanwhile, 86,979 people tested positive in the last day, bringing the national tally to around 13,100,580. Health authorities in the hard-hit city of Sao Paulo warned that April will be the worst month of the pandemic, eclipsing the deaths seen in March throughout Brazil.

Brazil started its vaccination process on Jan. 17 and has so far inoculated 20,023,132 people with at least one dose, while 5,595,929 people have received both doses, according to official data compiled by local press. The South American country has the world's second-largest outbreak in terms of both deaths and cases, after the United States.