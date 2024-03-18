Global Energy Forum CERAWeek Kicks Off in Houston

Over 1,400 speakers will address questions in issues related to markets, policy and geopolitics.

On Monday, the global energy forum CERAWeek is kicking off in Houston, Texas, to explore opportunities and risks in a turbulent energy world amid transformation.

The one-week forum will gather more than 1,400 speakers, addressing questions in energy markets, policy and geopolitics, company strategies, capital transition, climate and sustainability, minerals and metals, and other areas.

"We gather at a time of great change, opportunity and unpredictability in energy and in global affairs," said the organizers from S&P Global in a welcoming remark at the event, which will be attended by over 9,000 government, industry and academic leaders from more than 80 countries and regions.

CERAWeek also aims to chart pathways for growth, security and prosperity after COP28, or the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations (UN) Framework Convention on Climate Change, among rising tensions in different parts of the world.

A session titled "China's Energy Future: Balancing a multidimensional transformation" will take place on Wednesday and be joined by energy experts from both sides of the Pacific, featuring China's importance in renewable energy and climate change.

Representing the Global South, government and industrial leaders from Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa will present their views. Russia, one of the world's largest oil and gas producers, will again be absent due to sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

One of the critical questions about the energy transition is whether it will be orderly and balanced, or disruptive and chaotic, the organizers said.

As the Ukraine crisis enters its third year and geopolitical tensions are rising in the Middle East, energy security has become a global focus, and energy transition is taking place at different speeds around the world.