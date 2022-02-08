Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 400 Mln: Johns Hopkins University

The United States reported 77,025,027 COVID-19 cases and 908,262 deaths, both the highest counts around the world, accounting for more than 19 percent of the global cases and more than 15 percent of the global deaths.

Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 400 million on Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count amounted to 400,244,031, with 5,761,208 deaths worldwide, as of 5:21 p.m. local time (2221 GMT), showed the data.

The United States reported 77,025,027 cases and 908,262 deaths, both the highest counts around the world, accounting for more than 19 percent of the global cases and more than 15 percent of the global deaths.

India recorded the world's second-largest caseload of 42,339,611, followed by Brazil with 26,776,692 cases as well as the world's second-largest death toll of 634,057.

Countries with more than 12 million cases also include France, Britain, Russia and Turkey, while other countries with over 200,000 deaths include India, Russia, Mexico and Peru, according to the university's tally.

The global caseload reached the grim milestone of 100 million on Jan. 26, 2021, rose to 200 million on Aug. 4 and exceeded 300 million on Jan. 6, 2022.