Germany: Rallies Against Neo-Nazis On 'Operation Valkyrie' Day

The residents of the German city of Kassel rejected a parade summoned by the nationalist organization Die Rechte.

Over 8,000 Germans took to the streets in Kassel on Saturday to reject the demonstration in their city by a neo-Nazi march summoned by "The Right" (Die Rechte), an extremist nationalist party which pursues to settle policies to control the presence of migrants and "non-white" people in the country.

This 500-participant parade was carried out because Die Rechte holds that the murder of a local politician, who was killed with a shot in the head on June 2, is being "exploited" against its causes.

Despite these allegations, the main suspect in the death of Walter Lubcke, the Kassel municipal president who defended the "refugee reception" policy, is Stephan Ernst, a supremacist who sympathizes with Die Rechte.

In Halle, a city in Eastern Germany, militants of "The Identities" also made a neo-nazi march to claim their rights. For they argue secret services are spying on the far-right people of the country.

Today in the German city of Kassel, 8000 people took to the streets to denounce right wing extremism and racism. One sign says” Nazis and Trump to the moon” the other says “ human rights not right wing extremists “.

These neo-nazi marches happened on the day in which Germans remember "Operation Valkyrie", a failed assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler led by Colonel Claus von Steuffenberg on July 20, 1944.

In Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel paid tribute to the men who were executed hours after they failed in their objective, a failure which also led to the death of 200 people at the hands of Nazi repression in the following weeks.

"The men and women of the resistance followed their conscience. They stand for all people who fight for humanity, justice and freedom. Honouring [them] means much more than imparting knowledge of history," said Merkel at the site where Colonel von Stauffenberg was executed 75 years ago.​​​​​​​

"Today we are obliged to face all the tendencies wishing to destroy democracy, even with extreme right extremism."