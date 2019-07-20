Germany Protests Neo-Nazis Marches on 'Operation Valkyrie' Day

Some 8,000 people gathered together, prepared to clash with the 500 Die Rechte members expected to rally. However, none of the alt-right protesters ever arrived.

Die Rechte's protest was meant to denounce the media's alleged "exploitive" and "disgusting" coverage of the assassination of local politician Walter Lubcke, who was shot dead on June 2.

The suspected assassin is a self-proclaimed supremacist and a supporter of Die Rechte. The organization said the media used Lubcke's murder as a means to portray right-wing movements as extremists.

In Halle, supporters of the Identitarian Movement lead their own march, alleging that far-right citizens are being spied on by the secret service.​​​​​​​



Today in the German city of Kassel, 8000 people took to the streets to denounce right wing extremism and racism. One sign says” Nazis and Trump to the moon” the other says “ human rights not right wing extremists “.

The neo-nazi marches transpired on the anniversary of a "Operation Valkyrie," the failed assassination attempt against Adolf Hitler led by Colonel Claus von Steuffenberg on July 20, 1944.

In Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel paid tribute to the men who were executed hours after they failed in their objective, a failure which also led to the death of 200 people at the hands of Nazi repression in the following weeks.

"The men and women of the resistance followed their conscience. They stand for all people who fight for humanity, justice and freedom. Honouring [them] means much more than imparting knowledge of history," said Merkel at the site where Colonel von Stauffenberg was executed 75 years ago.​​​​​​​

"Today we are obliged to face all the tendencies wishing to destroy democracy, even with extreme right extremism."