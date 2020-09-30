    • Live
News > Germany

Germany Helps Fund COVID-19 Vaccine for Developing Countries

  • "This is Germany's contribution towards ensuring that developing countries have access to COVID-19 vaccines," Merkel said. | Photo: EFE

Published 30 September 2020
Opinion

The WHO reported that although already $3 billion has been received, they need another $35 billion to achieve its goal. 

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged on Wednesday to contribute $117 million to help developing countries access a COVID-19 vaccine.

"This is Germany's contribution towards ensuring that developing countries have access to COVID-19 vaccines," the official said during an international conference. "Today, I am in a position to announce another €100 million that we have earmarked as special funds for Gavi," Merkel said on the vaccine alliance.

As the World Health Organization (WHO) rushes to guarantee access to a COVID-19 vaccine via its COVAX facility, the organization reported that although already $3 billion has been received, they need another $35 billion to achieve its goal.

Today the organization explained via Twitter that governments must contribute to its ACT-Accelerator to develop the vaccine. The amount need is "less than 1% of what G20 governments have already committed to domestic stimulus packages."

In other words, the amount "it’s roughly equivalent to what the world spends on cigarettes every 2 weeks," the WHO explained.

As Germany has already committed to another $675 million, other countries such as the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Canada have also contributed.  
 

DW, Reuters
by teleSUR/esf-MS
