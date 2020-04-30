Germany Bans All Hezbollah Activities

"Police measures are underway in several federal states concurrently," a spokesperson for the ministry tweeted Thursday, adding that, "Even in times of crisis, the rule of law is capable of acting."

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced on Thursday that the country has banned Lebanon's Hezbollah movement from operating in the country, calling it a terrorist organization.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, German police searched premises and private residences linked to Hezbollah in the country to prevent relevant evidence being destroyed, according to Germany's interior ministry.

"Police measures are underway in several federal states concurrently," a spokesperson for the ministry tweeted Thursday, adding that, "Even in times of crisis, the rule of law is capable of acting."

The ban was enforced as "the activities of Hezbollah violate criminal law and the organization opposes the concept of international understanding," according to the ministry.

As Hezbollah is a non-national organization, it was not possible to ban and disband the organization itself, it noted.

However, its "criminal activities and attack schemes are also taking place on German soil," Seehofer told national tabloid BILD, stressing that it was part of Germany's "historical responsibility" to take action against the group and use all available legal means.

Established in 1982 during Lebanon's civil war, Hezbollah is now a major political party in the country and fought a war with Israel in 2006.

Germany's domestic intelligence agency estimates that about 1,050 people in the country are linked to Hezbollah.

The group, backed by the Islamic Shiite community, has long been designated as a terrorist group by the United States and Israel.