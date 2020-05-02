    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Germany

Germany: Angela Merkel Calls for COVID-19 Vaccine for All
  • Chancellor Angela Merkel at a press conference in Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2020.

    Chancellor Angela Merkel at a press conference in Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 2 May 2020
Videos

So far, 212 countries have reported 3,445,246 confirmed cases and a death toll of 242,583.

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel Saturday called for cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and to work together to develop tests, medications, and a vaccine “for all people”. She also called on the European Union (EU) to seek financing to combat the pandemic.​​​​​​​

RELATED:

Germany: Working Class Protests Against Unemployment in May Day

"The German presidency of the ​​​​​​​EU Council will take a different course than we had planned. It will be clearly dominated by the issue of combating the pandemic and its consequences," said Merkel, as reported by Politico.

"It is about how we develop a vaccine for everyone in the world and make medicines and good diagnostic possibilities available," she said.

Merkel said that experts estimate that some 8,000 million euros are needed for this task and called for governments, NGOs, and pharmaceutical companies to form a "great alliance".

She mentioned that Germany is aware of its responsibility and ready to make a clear financial contribution. One of the "priority tasks" is to save millions of people, the Chancellor stressed.​​​​​​​

Merkel also noted that her country will cooperate with the World Health Organization (WHO), an institution that has a "key role" in this challenge.

"This pandemic will only be overcome by acting internationally and multilaterally," she added.​​​​​​​

As of Saturday morning, Germany had reported 161,940 COVID-19 cases and at least 6,736 deaths. So far, 212 countries reported 3,445,246 confirmed cases and a death toll of 242,583.

Tags

Germany COVID-19 Vaccine International Cooperation WHO EU EU Council

People

Angela Merkel

EFE - Politico
by teleSUR/ JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.