Germany: Angela Merkel Calls for COVID-19 Vaccine for All

So far, 212 countries have reported 3,445,246 confirmed cases and a death toll of 242,583.

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel Saturday called for cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and to work together to develop tests, medications, and a vaccine “for all people”. She also called on the European Union (EU) to seek financing to combat the pandemic.​​​​​​​

"The German presidency of the ​​​​​​​EU Council will take a different course than we had planned. It will be clearly dominated by the issue of combating the pandemic and its consequences," said Merkel, as reported by Politico.

"It is about how we develop a vaccine for everyone in the world and make medicines and good diagnostic possibilities available," she said.

Merkel said that experts estimate that some 8,000 million euros are needed for this task and called for governments, NGOs, and pharmaceutical companies to form a "great alliance".

She mentioned that Germany is aware of its responsibility and ready to make a clear financial contribution. One of the "priority tasks" is to save millions of people, the Chancellor stressed.​​​​​​​

Allocating funds to scientific research and backing the development of antiviral drugs could prevent #COVID__19, and would prevent the next epidemic. https://t.co/6Hwu0beazH — oded danziger (@odeddan) May 2, 2020

Merkel also noted that her country will cooperate with the World Health Organization (WHO), an institution that has a "key role" in this challenge.

"This pandemic will only be overcome by acting internationally and multilaterally," she added.​​​​​​​

As of Saturday morning, Germany had reported 161,940 COVID-19 cases and at least 6,736 deaths. So far, 212 countries reported 3,445,246 confirmed cases and a death toll of 242,583.