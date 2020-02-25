Germany: 52 Injured After Car Drives Into Carnival Parade

The Police do not rule out the possibility that the incident was an intentional attack with political motivations.

A Mercedes Benz Monday intentionally plowed into the crowd attending Carnival in Volkmarsen town, Germany, and injured at least 52 people, 18 of whom were minors.

The driver, a 29-year-old German, was injured and therefore has not been questioned so far. However, it is known that he has a police record for crimes related to public order alteration.

The Police do not rule out that the incident was an intentional attack with political motivations. In that regard, the Prosecutor General's Office in Frankfurt opened an investigation for an alleged crime of attempted murder.

The attack occurred around 14.30 local time on Monday when hundreds of people were celebrating the carnival in Volkmarsen, a town of about 7,000 inhabitants​​​​.

#Volkmarsen en Allemagne, où un conducteur a percuté volontairement une foule de gens qui fêtait le carnaval.



52 personnes ont été blessées, dont certaines gravement et dont des enfants. Le chauffeur a été arrêté.



Le silence des médias est étouffant. pic.twitter.com/Bl7qxaaU8M — Claire-Anne ������������������������ (@claireanne1933) February 25, 2020

Volkmarsen, where a driver intentionally ran over a crowd of people celebrating the carnival. 52 people, including children, were injured, some seriously. The driver was arrested. The silence of the media is suffocating.

Then, after evading the prohibitions that prevented vehicles from circulating in the parade area, the driver speeded up his vehicle and hit dozens of people during a deadly journey of about 100 feet​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

On Tuesday, the North Hesse police spokesman Henning Hinn reported that a second person, who has been detained in relation to these events, is investigated for an alleged crime of violation of the private sphere by having recorded the incident with his mobile phone. His relationship with the driver, however, "has not been proven."

Hinn also explained that the police presence in public events has been reinforced, even though "there are no concrete signs that lead us to believe that the level of risk has increased.”​​​​​​​