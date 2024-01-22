German Railway Workers to Strike on Wednesday

Deutsche Bahn expects massive disruptions during this strike as the planned emergency service only ensures a very limited train service.

On Monday, the German Locomotive Drivers' Union (GDL) announced that train drivers will begin a six-day strike starting Wednesday amid wage negotiations.

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn expects massive disruptions during this strike as the planned emergency service only ensures a very limited train service.

In order to bring train drivers back to the negotiating table, Deutsche Bahn further improved its wage offer on Friday. The company managers offered the workers a salary increase of 4.8 percent starting in August 2024 and the other 5 percent starting in April 2025.

Deutsche Bahn also proposed reducing the working day from 38 to 37 hours starting in January 2026 but the same salary.

The GDL continued to refuse negotiations, calling the presented deal "another sham offer." They are demanding an increase of 555 euros (US$605) per month and a faster and stronger reduction in working hours by three hours to just 35 euros.

Transport Minister Volker Wissing reacted with harsh criticism to the strike announcement. "I have zero understanding for this form of wage dispute, which is taking on destructive traits," he said.

Currently, ongoing construction work is also affecting rail traffic in Germany. The country has begun to extensively renovate its dilapidated rail network, with key long-distance routes being completely closed for months.