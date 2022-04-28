German Bundestag Approves Delivery of Heavy Weapons to Ukraine

Ahead of the vote, the right-wing Alternative for Germany and the Left Party declared to vote against the proposal due to concerns about a possible escalation of the Ukrainian conflict.

On Thursday, the German Bundestag, lower house of Parliament, on Thursday voted to provide "comprehensive support for Ukraine," allowing the delivery of heavy weapons to the country.

A corresponding proposal, which was passed by a vote of 586 to 100, allows the "supply of effective, including heavy, weapons and complex systems" to Ukraine. Deliveries were also to be accelerated.

However, Germany's government was also urged to "support all efforts by the Ukrainian government to reach a cease-fire in direct negotiations with the Russian leadership," according to a Bundestag statement.

The parliamentary groups of the governing parties Social Democratic Party, the Green Party, and Free Democratic Party as well as the opposition CDU/CSU union submitted the proposal after resolving initial disagreements.

Ahead of the vote, the right-wing Alternative for Germany and the Left Party declared to vote against the proposal due to concerns about a possible escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On Tuesday, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht confirmed that Germany would supply Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine and provide training for the country's soldiers.

Last week, Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Western countries are increasing the supplies of military equipment, weapons and ammunition to Ukraine and pushing Kiev to continue "aggression" against Donbass.