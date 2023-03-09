Georgians to Protest Despite Withdrawal of Foreign Agents Bill

The bill is seen as a replica of a Russian law that allows the State to repress and ban opposition politicians and critical NGOs, the media, and human rights activists.

On Thursday, Georgia's opposition parties announced that protests against the "Foreign Agents" bill will continue. Previously, however, the ruling Georgian Dream party and the People's Force movement said they would withdraw the bill.

"First of all, we must take care of Georgia's peace, tranquility, and economic development, as well as the progress of Georgia along the path of European integration. Therefore, as responsible forces, we have decided to unconditionally withdraw the bill", the People's Force movement and the Georgian Dream party said in a joint statement.

The announcement of the withdrawal of the Foreign Agents Bill, however, did not appease the spirits among the opposition forces, which remain attentive to the real development of events.

"We don't believe Georgian Dream. How will it legally withdraw the project? The procedure is very nebulous so far. We will continue the protests until Georgia adopts and guarantees a pro-Western course," said Tsotne Koberidze, the leader of the Guircham party.

At 7:00 p.m. local time, a new protest action will take place in Rustaveli, on the main avenue of the Georgian capital, where citizens will also demand the release of all those arrested.

The European Union representation in Georgia welcomed the withdrawal of the bill and called on "all political leaders to constructively and inclusively resume pro-European reforms."

