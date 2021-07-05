Georgia: LGBTQ Activists Cancel Pride March Amid Violence

Far-right, homophobic, and violent activists caused the suspension of the LGBTQ Pride march that was to take place on Monday in Tbilisi city, Georgia.
They broke into the Tbilisi Pride group’s premises to damage its media equipment and burned the rainbow flag in front of a crowd outside the building. During this, both gender activists and journalists were attacked.
Although the police assured it would investigate the incidents, the Tbilisi Pride group accuses the government of failing to protect people’s fundamental rights.
On July 1, gender activists launched five days of Pride celebrations, which shrug off criticism from conservatives who said the events had no place in Georgia.
Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili described the event as unacceptable for a large segment of the Georgian society, while Orthodox Church called for a public prayer meeting against the Pride event.
Tbilisi Pride director Giorgi Tabagari described Gharibashviil’s claims as "unbelievable" and stressed that it only worsens the already tense situation.
While discrimination against sexual orientation is illegal in Georgia, this European country remains very conservative. In 2019, far-right protesters joined demonstrations against the premiere of Georgia's first LGBTQ film.