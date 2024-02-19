Geopolitical Issues Dominated the Munich Security Conference

"A multilateral system needs to be able to make voices heard," Barbados PM Mottley stressed.

On Sunday, the 60th Munich Security Conference concluded after three days of discussion on security challenges, during which Western leaders expressed worries and anxiety about geopolitical risks.

The organizer highlighted "a real risk that more and more countries end up in a lose-lose situation." Addressing the conference on Friday, United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres said the global community is more fragmented and divided than at any time in the past 75 years.

Faced with regional challenges including the Ukraine crisis and Gaza conflict, participants were looking for a "silver lining" amid the current global situation.

An increasing number of representatives from the Global South have been invited to the event in recent years. They expressed their views on reforming a global order defined by the West.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson denounced the organizers of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) for taking advantage of the forum to express their unconstructive opinions and inviting the Zionist officials to partake in its most recent meeting. pic.twitter.com/gHpzdiKIQZ — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) February 19, 2024

"A multilateral system needs to be able to make voices heard," said Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley during the conference.

In a panel in which the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell and the Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Albares were present, the Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohamed Shtayeh insisted that the solution to the Middle East conflict is the recognition of the Palestinian State.

"We do not need another process, we need a solution. When there is no partner, there cannot be a process. Therefore, an intervention from a third party is needed, which could be Europe, the United Nations, the United States or the Arab countries that come with a solution," he said.

Meanwhile, the death toll caused by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza rose to 29,092 deaths, the Health Ministry denounced, adding that the Israeli offensive has also caused 69,028 injuries since Oct. 7, 2023.