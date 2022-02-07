Genting Snow Park Is the Stage for Snowboard Slopestyle Shows

"The course is pretty amazing... I've never seen anything like it," said Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, the women's snowboard slopestyle gold medalist.

Just as the snowboarders leaped over the "Russian dolls" at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, here at Beijing 2022 they will encounter "the Great Wall", one of the most renowned Chinese symbols at Genting Snow Park.

Genting consists of six courses for halfpipe, slopestyle, cross, parallel giant slalom, aerials and moguls. A 640-meter long and 30-to-40-meter wide slopestyle track extends from its highest point of 2,042 meters above sea level. Nicknamed "snow Great Wall", the slopestyle course was created under the guidance of Beijing 2022 project manager Dirk Scheumann.

"The main goal was to build a creative course that's connected to Chinese culture. The main challenge we faced was to protect riders from the strong westerly winds. 'Where would you like to be in windy conditions?' I asked myself. Behind the wall, right?," he said.

"In fact, during the 2021 Olympic test events, the course here already had some rudiments of the Great Wall, but now the concept has been more widely applied," said Wang Shitong, deputy operation manager of Genting Snow Park.

Scheumann's team first modeled the course on the computer, and then used various tools to shape "the Great Wall" on the spot. Most of the team members are also snowboarders, taking their practical experience into consideration while shaping. "It is about grasping the parabola and the tricks that the riders might perform, not just imitating the shape of the Great Wall," Wang pointed out.

Many of the world's top athletes have declared themselves happy with the Chinese-style design. "The course is pretty amazing. There's an amazing piece of snow artwork of the Great Wall. I've never seen anything like it, they've really outdone themselves," said Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, the women's snowboard slopestyle gold medalist.

Su Yiming, Beijing 2022 men's snowboard slopestyle silver medalist, agreed with his New Zealand counterpart. "I think the design has special characteristics. For us riders, when we compete on the 'beacon tower', it is also great fun."

"Slopestyle venue design is always a special thing because it's an integral part of the performance the athletes will put on display. The course design inspires and challenges the athletes, but also the athletes themselves influence the further development of the course design with their performance," Scheumann said.