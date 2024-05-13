Gaza's Health System to Collapse Soon Due to Fuel Shortage

On Monday, Palestinian health authorities warned that the health system in the Gaza Strip could collapse within hours due to a severe fuel shortage.

"As a result of the failure to bring the needed fuel to power hospital electricity generators, ambulances, and transport employees to their workplaces, the health system will collapse," the health authorities said.

Since the beginning of the Zionist offensive against Gaza seven months ago, the health authorities can barely cope with the high number of victims and its medical staff work day and night every day to provide services to the population of Gaza.

On May 5, the Israeli army closed the Kerem Shalom crossing, a key entry point for humanitarian aid into Gaza, right after a Hamas rocket attack killed four Israeli soldiers.

A la izquierda, un niño palestino en estado de inanición debido a la hambruna extrema que pasa el pueblo de Gaza.



A la derecha, colonos sionistas destruyendo hoy las cajas de ayuda humanitaria y la comida que iba a entrar en Gaza.



Esta es la calaña de los terroristas sionistas. pic.twitter.com/HtPIiF1tY7 — Daniel Mayakovski (@DaniMayakovski) May 13, 2024

The text reads, "On the left, a Palestinian child in a starvation state due to the extreme hunger suffered by the Gazan people. On the right, Zionist settlers today destroying boxes of humanitarian aid and food that were going to enter Gaza.This is the ilk of Zionist terrorists."

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli occupation forces killed 57 Palestinians and wounded 82 citizens. Some victims remained under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defense and ambulance crews.

On Monday, health authorities also reported that the Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 35,091. Since October 7, 2023, Israeli occupation forces have injured 78,827 people.

A foreign United Nations employee was killed in Rafah in an Israeli attack on a humanitarian convoy. Another UN worker was injured in the attack, which was reported by Palestinian and Israeli media. So far, however, there is no official confirmation from the United Nations.