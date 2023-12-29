Gaza’s Health System a Disaster after Bombardment, UN Says

The intensity of the fighting in the Strip, besieged since hostilities broke out on October 7, is hampering ongoing efforts to provide medical and other vital aid to the civilian population.

On Thursday, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths described the consequences of Israeli attacks on public health care in Gaza as a disaster in the making.

Infectious diseases are spreading rapidly in the overcrowded shelters, while hospitals are barely functioning and unable to care for the hundreds of people wounded by the ongoing fighting, he said in a post on the X social network.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), only 13 hospitals are partially functioning in the enclave, while two are minimally functioning and 21 are not functioning at all.

Nine of the operating facilities are in the south, where they are operating at three times capacity while facing severe shortages of supplies and fuel, WHO added.



I strongly condemn an incident yesterday in which an aid convoy was fired upon while traveling from northern Gaza to Rafah.



The convoy was clearly marked and its movements were coordinated with the parties.



Attacks on humanitarian workers are unlawful. The conflict must stop. — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) December 29, 2023

In the north, four hospitals are providing maternity, trauma and emergency services, despite a lack of medical staff and supplies, as well as fuel, food and drinking water.

The context is even more critical because only eight of the 22 health centers run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in South Wadi, Gaza, remain operational. Nearly 100 UNRWA medical teams continue to treat IDPs in shelters.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) acknowledged that aid is hampered by insecurity, roadblocks and fuel shortages.

These factors, along with frequent telecommunications disruptions, are hampering increasingly necessary humanitarian operations, OCHA said.