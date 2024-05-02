Gaza Strip: Truce Talks, Egypt’s Intensive Contacts

Hamas said its delegation will visit Egypt soon to further ceasefire talks in the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, Egypt's Al-Qahera News reported that talks on a truce in the Gaza conflict are making progress as Cairo is conducting intensifying contacts with all concerned parties.

There is a breakthrough in the truce talks as "Hamas shows more flexibility on the release of hostages," two security sources confirmed in an official statement.

"Egypt is racing time to reach a ceasefire deal that is likely to be implemented in three stages," added the sources.

Hamas says it is studying truce proposal ‘in positive spirit’ as delegation reportedly set to visit Cairo for further talks with Egypt and Qatar officials.



In a phone call with Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh appreciated Egypt's role and expressed the movement's "positive spirit" in studying the ceasefire proposal.

Qatar, Egypt and the United States are seeking to reach a deal for a prisoner exchange and a second ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, following the first one that ended last December.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.