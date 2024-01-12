Gaza Strip: Towns and Camps Under Israeli Fire

According to official data, at least nine civilians were killed and others wounded in a raid on a house in the area of Al-Shaka, east of the southern city of Rafah.

On Friday, Israeli artillery and aircraft continued their bombardment of towns and refugee camps in the Gaza Strip, where dozens of deaths and injuries were reported in recent hours.

Several citizens were killed or injured during attacks early this morning on the towns of Khan Younis, Deir al-Balah and Al-Zawaida, and the camps of Al-Nuseirat and Al-Bureij.

The official Wafa news agency reported that during the last 24 hours, some thirty corpses were transferred to hospitals in Khan Yunis, the epicenter of an army ground offensive.

According to official data, at least nine civilians were killed and others wounded in a raid on a house in the area of Al-Shaka, east of the southern city of Rafah.

At least 23,708 Palestinians have been killed and more than 60,000 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, says the Palestinian Health Ministry.



�� LIVE updates: https://t.co/FlF4WBIrD3 pic.twitter.com/fgrTC3Q2w9 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Qatari television station Al Jazeera said Israeli attacks intensified overnight.

Five people were killed in Deir el-Balah when their house was destroyed in the al-Mashala neighborhood, it stressed.

According to official figures, 23,469 Palestinians have been killed and more than 58,000 injured since the beginning of the military operation in the neighboring country on October 7.