Gaza Strip: Thousands of Palestinian Pregnant Women Suffer Malnutrition

The Central Bureau of Statistics revealed yesterday that nine thousand women were killed by Israeli troops since the beginning of the new cycle of violence on October 7.

On Friday, official sources stated that some six thousand pregnant women in the Gaza Strip are suffering from malnutrition, dehydration and lack of adequate medical care due to the Israeli aggression and blockade against the territory.

In a statement on the occasion of International Women's Day, health authorities in the coastal enclave warned on Friday that around five thousand give birth every month in difficult conditions as a result of bombings and displacements.

He noted that women constitute 49 percent of the population in that area, most of them are of childbearing age, which aggravates their health and psychological conditions as a result of the neighboring nation's attacks.

"Palestinian women, especially in the Gaza Strip, are exposed to the worst humanitarian catastrophe through killings, displacement, arrests, abortions, epidemics and starvation as a result of the aggression," it stressed.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has issued a reminder about the plight of Palestinian women in Gaza on #InternationalWomensDay.



For every day the war continues, the agency says, an average of 63 women are killed.



For every day the war continues, the agency says, an average of 63 women are killed.

The text criticized the international community's inability to stop the genocide to which Palestinian women, their children and families are subjected on a daily basis.

It detailed that of the nearly two million citizens who fled their homes in the coastal enclave due to Israeli attacks, half are women.

He warned about the future of more than 60,000 pregnant women in the territory, where there is a serious shortage of food and medicine.

About 15 percent of them are likely to suffer complications of pregnancy and childbirth, which are difficult to treat due to lack of medical care, she said.

The number of premature births increased by a third due to factors such as stress and trauma, while some have abortions out of fear, she said.



