Gaza Strip: More than 70 Killed in Israeli Bombardment

The shelling of northern Gaza City was concentrated in the neighborhoods of Shujaiya, Zeitoun, Tal al-Hawa and Sheikh Ajlin.

On Sunday, medical sources reported more than 70 Palestinians were killed in recent hours as a result of Israeli shelling of several areas in the Gaza Strip.

Health officials told the official Wafa news agency that most of the victims are women and minors.

The news outlet noted that Israeli aircraft carried out raids on the Nuseirat refugee camp and the towns of Al-Zawaida and Deir al-Balah.

It noted that 16 bodies were transferred to hospitals following the ongoing attacks on the southern town of Khan Younis, the epicenter for weeks of a ground offensive that now threatens to spread to the Egyptian border town of Rafah.

The World Health Organization said Sunday that Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Southern Gaza's largest medical facility, is no longer functioning. pic.twitter.com/qNsUAzNNkF — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) February 19, 2024

Wafa reported that five other people were killed in similar incidents in the north of the coastal enclave, which has been under Israeli fire for 135 days.

According to official data, more than 29,000 Palestinians have died since the beginning of the Israeli aggression, on October 7, and more than 69,000 have been wounded since then.



