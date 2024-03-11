Gaza Strip: Israel Destroyed 90 Percent of Poultry Farms

According to Palestinian and UN sources, the Israeli attacks almost completely destroyed economic facilities in the territory, as well as much of the housing.

On Monday, official sources stated that the Israeli army destroyed 90 percent of the poultry farms in the Gaza Strip after 157 days of war campaign in the territory.

The head of the Poultry Breeders and Animal Production Syndicate in Gaza, Marwan Al-Helou, revealed that before the war there were 6,500 poultry farms in the coastal enclave.

The facilities supplied some three million chickens every month, Al-Helou said.

But, after the aggression, the refrigerated chicken currently entering through Egypt is not enough to meet even the needs of 10 percent of the Gazan population, he stressed.

"[Palestinians] literally have nothing to eat and it really is like a manufactured famine."



21-year old student Waleed Alvi from Canada shares what he saw in Gaza when he joined his mother, Dr. Fozia Alvi, on a medical relief mission to the besieged enclave in February ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/rurY5VZCuB — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 11, 2024

According to Palestinian and UN sources, the Israeli attacks almost completely destroyed economic facilities in the territory, as well as much of the housing.

The Gazan government press office put the damage and direct losses caused by the conflict, which began on October 7, at some 30 billion dollars.

Several UN agencies and international NGOs have warned in recent weeks of the danger of widespread famine in the enclave due to the war and the Israeli blockade.