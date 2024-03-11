Gaza Strip: Israel Destroyed 90 Percent of Poultry Farms

On Monday, official sources stated that the Israeli army destroyed 90 percent of the poultry farms in the Gaza Strip after 157 days of war campaign in the territory.
RELATED:
Palestinians Observe Joyless Ramadan Under Shadow of Bloodshed
The head of the Poultry Breeders and Animal Production Syndicate in Gaza, Marwan Al-Helou, revealed that before the war there were 6,500 poultry farms in the coastal enclave.
The facilities supplied some three million chickens every month, Al-Helou said.
But, after the aggression, the refrigerated chicken currently entering through Egypt is not enough to meet even the needs of 10 percent of the Gazan population, he stressed.
According to Palestinian and UN sources, the Israeli attacks almost completely destroyed economic facilities in the territory, as well as much of the housing.
The Gazan government press office put the damage and direct losses caused by the conflict, which began on October 7, at some 30 billion dollars.
Several UN agencies and international NGOs have warned in recent weeks of the danger of widespread famine in the enclave due to the war and the Israeli blockade.