Gaza Strip: China Backs UN Resolution for Cease-Fire

Beijing assured that it will continue dialogue with all relevant parties to advocate for lasting peace between Palestine and Israel through the two-state solution.

On Wednesday, China backed the resolution adopted by the emergency special session of the United Nations General Assembly calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, the document reflects the strong international call on this issue.

As emphasized by the spokeswoman, the resolution further calls for compliance with obligations under international law, particularly with regard to the protection of civilians, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and the guarantee of humanitarian access.

“China fully supports the resolution. We co-sponsored it and voted in favor of it. We hope it will be fully implemented, and the fire and hostilities as soon as possible, alleviate the humanitarian crisis and restore peace and stability in the region,” she stressed.

#FMsays The UNGA's recent resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in #Gaza reflects the will of the international community, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday. China fully supports the resolution and voted for it, Mao said. pic.twitter.com/llWpUnf2Ar — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) December 13, 2023

Earlier, China expressed disappointment over the U.S. veto of the Security Council draft resolution on a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.