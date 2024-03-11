Gaza: Prayers Amid Rubble and Blood

Because of these violent attitudes of the occupying forces, many Palestinians must pray in the rubble of mosques in total darkness.

During the past five months of Israeli aggression against Gaza, Zionist forces have destroyed more than 500 mosques, of which 220 have been completely demolished and 290 severely damaged and unfit for prayer.

Among the destroyed religious buildings is the Great Mosque of Gaza with a history dating back to the 7th century.

On the other hand, yesterday on the eve of the Muslim holy month, Israel repressed the faithful who were going to pray at the esplanade of mosques in Al-Aqsa, this follows the Zionist Security Minister declaring that if they did not control access to places of prayer, extremist attacks and celebrations could occur on the Jewish Holy Mount.

An Israeli air attack has killed three Palestinians on the first night of Ramadan in Gaza, where there are severe shortages of food and water, and people have been offering prayers in bombed-out mosques ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/6W3lfwi3mm — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 11, 2024

According to the Palestinian government: "What happened in these five months is a terrible crime against humanity, committed by the Israeli occupation army and blessed by the US administration, in the silence of the international community".

Also described the genocide in Gaza as an "open ethnic cleansing" in which more than 110,000 people have been killed, injured, detained and disappeared.