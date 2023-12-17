Gaza: Israeli Army Takes Control of Khan Younis

Since the beginning of the war on 7 October, some 19,000 Gazans have been killed by Israeli shelling and fighting, including nearly 8,000 children.

The Israeli army reported on Sunday that it has advanced in its control over more areas of Khan Younis, the main city in the southern Gaza Strip, including the center, where it entered several high-ranking houses of the Hamas Islamist group, including that of Yahya Sinwar, organization leader.

In a statement, the occupying forces reported that the Seventh Brigade is operating in Khan Younis, where it attacked the office of the commander of the Hamas Brigade and the infrastructure of the Palestinian resistance. " The forces gained operational control of the area, including Bani Suheila Square, in the heart of the city," they said

Meanwhile, the head of the Seventh Brigade operating in Khan Younis, Colonel Elad Tzuri, told the Hebrew press that "weapons and tunnels have been found inside the holiday homes of senior Hamas officials, including Yahya Sinwar".

In the fighting inside the enclave, the Army today confirmed the deaths of two more soldiers, bringing the number of casualties in its ranks since the ground offensive began on 27 October in the Gaza Strip to 121.

During operations in the city last week, troops "wiped out numerous terrorists -as the Zionist propaganda calls the Palestinian ressistance- , located some 30 tunnel wells and destroyed numerous anti-tank missile launching and surveillance posts in the area".

WHO has also confirmed that there is a serious lack of food and drinking water for health workers, patients and displaced persons who have sought shelter in and around the hospital: "There is more and more concern about hunger in the Gaza Strip and the consequences of malnutrition on people’s health and their susceptibility to infectious diseases," explained the global health entity.