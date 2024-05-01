Gaza: +112,000 Killed and Wounded in 208 Days of Aggression

The death toll does not include the more than 10,000 Palestinians buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip after nearly seven months of attacks, according to rescue and ambulance teams.

On Wednesday, medical sources reported that the death toll in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli aggression rose today to 34,568 and the number of wounded to 77,765.

The territory's health authorities specified in their most recent report on the subject that most of the victims are women and minors.

They indicated that, in the last 24 hours, the neighboring country's troops committed four massacres that left 33 dead and 57 injured.

The death toll does not include the more than 10,000 Palestinians buried under rubble in the Strip after nearly seven months of attacks, according to rescue and ambulance teams.

The accumulation of thousands of corpses has led to the spread of disease and epidemics, especially in recent weeks due to high temperatures, which accelerate the decomposition of bodies, officials said.

Israel’s government says it will invade Rafah while settler ambitions eye the remainder of Gaza and make their own plans https://t.co/NPT0nT2b7t pic.twitter.com/TzAPtG8igA — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 1, 2024

The Palestinian Ministry of State for Relief Affairs warned this week that the military destroyed or damaged 60 percent of residential buildings and 80 percent of commercial facilities in the coastal enclave.

The official Wafa news agency reported on Wednesday that the Israeli armed forces shelled the cities of Gaza, Rafah, Deir al-Balah and the Nuseirat refugee camp in the last few hours.

An early morning raid on a residential building on Al-Jalaa Street in central Gaza City killed three people and wounded four others, it said.

In the same city, artillery fired shells into the neighborhoods of Al-Zaytoun, Tal Al-Hawa and Al-Sabra.