Gas Prices Hit Record Highs in Los Angeles

The average price of a gallon (3.78 liters) of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose seven-tenths to a record of 6.466 U.S. dollars Monday, topping the previous high of 6.462 dollars set on June 14, according to the AAA website.

Gasoline prices hit record highs on Monday in Los Angeles, in the western U.S. state of California, and the prices in neighboring counties including Riverside and Orange also set new records the same day or over the weekend.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose seven-tenths of a cent to a record of 6.466 U.S. dollars Monday, topping the previous high of 6.462 dollars set on June 14, according to the AAA website.

The average price was 62.6 cents more than one week ago, 1.202 dollars higher than one month ago and 2.05 dollars greater than one year ago.

Riverside County set a record at 6.332 dollars overnight, and Orange County broke its record on Saturday with a new high of 6.429 dollars per gallon.

The rising prices were the result of insufficient supply to meet demand caused in part by reduced production of gasoline from refineries undergoing maintenance, Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist from AAA, told City News Service.

The average price across California stood at 6.38 dollars Monday, about 5 cents short of the record set in June. For comparison, the national average price in the United States was 3.80 dollars per gallon.