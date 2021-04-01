    • Live
GLOBALink: Biden Unveils Major Infrastructure Plan Amid Opposition To Tax Hike

  • Photo taken in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, on March 31, 2021 shows a screen displaying U.S. President Joe Biden delivering a speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in a live stream provided by CNBC.

    Photo taken in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, on March 31, 2021 shows a screen displaying U.S. President Joe Biden delivering a speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in a live stream provided by CNBC. | Photo: Xinhua/Liu Jie

Published 1 April 2021 (2 hours 25 minutes ago)
U.S. President Joe Biden unveils a 2-trillion-USD infrastructure investment plan, touting it as a "once-in-a-generation" investment in the country. The proposal is widely welcomed by Democratic lawmakers, but lashed out by the Republicans

Xinhua
by teleSUR/MS
