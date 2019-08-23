'G7 Summit Should Address Crisis at the Amazon', Germany Says

Cornered by international criticisms againsts its policies, the Brazilian far-right government holds that the environmental crisis is "an invention of the Left."

The wildfires at Amazon rainforest are an "acute emergency" that should be discussed during the Group of Seven (G7) summit which will be held in Biarritz, Steffen Seibert, the spokesperson of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, said in support of the French President Emmanuel Macron's request to this end.

"The Chancellor is convinced that the issue should be on the agenda of the G7 countries when they meet this weekend," Seibert said in Berlin.

“The scale of fires in the Amazon is alarming and dangerous not only for Brazil and the other countries directly affected but for the whole world, because the Amazon rainforest is of such paramount importance for our global climate system and for global biodiversity. It is no exaggeration to say it is the world’s green lung,” the German official added.

Previously, Macron said that Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro had lied about the environmental commitments made by his administration. As a result, the French president decided to withdraw his support for the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the European Union (EU) and Mercosur.

Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar also condemned the Brazilian government and said he will not support the trade agreement either.

“There is no way that Ireland will vote for the EU-Mercosur FTA if Brazil does not honor its environmental commitments. I am very concerned that this year has seen record levels of destruction of Amazonian forests by fire,” Varadkar said and accused Bolsonaro of an “Orwellian” attempt to blame the wildfires on environmental charities.

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres also expressed concern about what is happening at the Brazilian rainforests.

"In the midst of an international climate crisis, we cannot allow more damage to occur in an important source of diversity and oxygen," he said.

In order to reply to criticisms of its policies, the Brazilian government decided to continue its war against "environmental sensationalism" by delivering a political discourse in which the "environmental crisis" is "the Left's last weapon".

Bolsonaro’s top officials found on Friday new culprits to blame for the fires, which would be part of a conspiracy from the Sao Paulo Forum, a Latin American platform that brings together social movements and leftist parties.

"Unable to convince the Brazilians, the Sao Paulo Forum now uses its international press allies and the sounding board ​​​​​​​of radical environmentalists (who have been manipulated for decades of propaganda) to attack the country and question its sovereignty," Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo tweeted.

"We cannot be naive. Europeans take advantage of the environmental issue to impose barriers to the Brazilian growth and trade," Onyx Lorenzoni, the Presidency Chief of Staff, said.​​​​​​​