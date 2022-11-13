G20 Announces Fund To Prepare for Future Pandemics

During a press conference, Indonesian President Joko Wikodo explained that this fund, in which 24 countries are participating, aims to "avoid a pandemic and prepare for it".

The Group of 20 (G20) announced this Sunday in Indonesia, a fund of 1.4 billion dollars to prepare for future pandemics, a sum considered insufficient by the country hosting the summit of leaders of the organization to be held this Tuesday and Wednesday.

During a press conference, Indonesian President Joko Wikodo explained that this fund, in which 24 countries are participating, aims to "prevent and prepare for a pandemic".

The initiative, taken by the Ministers of Health and Finance, and also by three charities, aims to strengthen health systems and control budget gaps over five years.

The fund takes as its benchmark the management over the past two years of resources in the Covid-19 pandemic, the official communiqué notes.

The global health crisis resulting from the spread of Covid-19 has shown that viruses "know no borders" and countries must work together to prevent a new pandemic in order to create a "more resilient health architecture".

The announcement came two days before the Summit, which is hosting the meeting of the world's 20 largest economies on the island of Bali.

"When our health suffers, so does our economy. Joint work between (Ministries of) Finance and Health makes us stronger," Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said at the opening of the meeting.

Health ministers from G20 countries also agreed to re-evaluate the so-called "Covid-19 Access Tool Accelerator," an international program created to combat the pandemic.

Responsible for distributing vaccines worldwide, for example, the program did not work as designed. Critics accuse rich countries of acting selfishly, something that would have led to an imbalance vis-à-vis poor countries that has not been overcome to this day.