Funeral Procession to Honor Fallen Syrian Military Personnel

On Friday, a funeral procession was held in the city of Homs in central Syria honoring dozens of soldiers and civilians killed in a drone attack the previous day.

The flag-draped caskets of soldiers killed a day earlier during a drone strike on a military graduation ceremony were laid on the ground during their funeral procession.

The attack, blamed on terrorists, took place on Thursday after a graduation ceremony of Syrian officers at the Military Academy in the city of Homs.

According to the Syrian Health Ministry in an update of the death toll on Friday, saying 89 people were killed, including 31 women and five children, while 277 others were injured.

��The #Syrian air defense systems on Friday intercepted #drones in the central province of #Homs one day after a drone attack killed dozens of military personnel and civilians, according to local media and a war monitor.

��The Sham FM radio said the air defense missiles… pic.twitter.com/HpEVugFBqL — Record GBA (@RecordGBA) October 6, 2023

The Syrian government declared a 3-day official mourning period beginning on Friday, during which flags in Syria and at all Syrian embassies and diplomatic missions overseas will be lowered to half-mast.

After the terrorist attack, Syria's Foreign Ministry called in a statemnet on the UN and the UN Security Council to denounce the assault. The ministry said this is "part of the brutal attacks perpetrated by terrorist groups backed by the US occupation to destabilize the situation in Syria."

Weaponized drones hit the military academy in the Syrian city of Homs on Oct. 5 killing 89 people, including #military personnel and civilians, six of them children. The attack is considered one of the bloodiest in recent years against the military in #Syria’s 12-year civil war. pic.twitter.com/gOafxkPiBr — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) October 6, 2023

In recent months, there have been a growing trend of drone strikes in Syria, with rebel factions employing drones to target government facilities and infrastructure. In response, the Syrian government and its allies have also leveraged drone technology for offensive operations against rebel strongholds.

The Syrian civil war, which erupted in 2011, has caused heavy casualties and fractured the country, as government forces remain at odds with various rebel groups.