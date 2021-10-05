French Trade Unions Protest To Defend Employment

Workers have denounced that the Macron administration and businessmen want to affect the unemployment benefit and impose their reform to the retirement systems.

On Tuesday, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), labor force, Solidarity, and the Unitary Trade Union Federation (FSU) mobilized throughout France to reject President Emmanuel Macron’s labor reform that came into force last week.

Trade union organizations are also demanding wage increases and an end to layoffs. This National Strike will include some 200 demonstrations in major cities, starting at 2:00 p.m. local time. In Paris, citizens will gather in Republic Square to start the demonstrations.

"We are fighting the unfair firings that continue to threaten us. The only solution to this is less decision-making power for bosses and more power for employees," a PPG worker told journalist Elin.

CGT Secretary Philippe Martinez indicated that the protests also aim to place social issues at the center of public debate before the 2022 presidential elections.

“Workers need urgent answers now,” he said, adding that taking over the streets can help tip the balance in favor of citizens.

For months, the French unions have denounced that the Macron administration and the big businessmen want to affect the unemployment benefit and impose their reform to the retirement systems. In recent weeks, the discontent of French workers has been increasing as a result of some actions implemented by employers and the government.

In this regard, for example, La Izquierda Diario reported protest actions by cleaning workers from Jussieu, workers at Total's refineries in Normandy, and drivers from the Transdev company. In all these cases, the French reject the reduction of their labor rights.