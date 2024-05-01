French Police Repress Protesting Workers in Paris

In the videos recorded in Paris, you can see clashes between the uniformed and the participants in the protest.

On Wednesday, in the context of the May Day celebrations, French police brutally repressed demonstrators and workers in the Paris area.

The security forces tried to prevent the demonstrators from entering the Bastille area by force.

From the Police of the French capital said that 15 people were arrested before the demonstration, because they were considered dangerous agents for public order.

From the French capital, the unions demand peace, social justice, higher wages and better conditions for workers.

The demonstrators also an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.